Why Does Turning Things On and Off Always Seem to Fix Them?

"Have you tried restarting your machine?" These are the six words your company's ever-so-patient tech guy rattles off whenever you summon him to fix your frozen laptop. That's because 98%* of the time, it works. Why is that a thing? What is this high-tech sorcery? And why does it work just as well for your glitchy Super Nintendo as it does for your router when the WiFi slows to a crawl?

*We made this up. But seriously it, like, always works.