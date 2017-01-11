Why Your iPhone Battery Keeps Dying Before 0% (And How to Fix It)

Your iPhone lies about how full the battery really is

Lithium ion batteries are all kinds of quirky, and it’s actually bad for them to be at 100% or fully depleted to 0% because it messes with their longevity. So iPhones, and other smartphones that use Li-ion batteries, purposely throttle how much power they demand from the battery.

When it's plugged in, your iPhone will cease charging before the battery actually reaches a full 100%. It will also preemptively shut down before it’s completely out of juice. The latter not only protects the battery, but also ensures there’s enough power in there to complete a safe shutdown, and to issue the dreaded “needs charging” screen when you try to reboot.