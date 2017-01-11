Cold Weather Screws Up Your iPhone. Here’s How to Avoid It.

Ask anybody why they love their iPhone and they'll probably rattle off a laundry list of reasons. Maybe it's the crazy-powerful camera, or Siri's sassy one-liners, or the fact that it can literally tell you what planes are in the air above you, right now. One thing's for certain, though. No one's pumped about the iPhone's craptastic behavior in the cold weather.

So, what gives? Why do Apple's little pocket computers get wonky when the temperature drops, and how can you prevent it from happening?