Why Your Phone Camera Will Never Be as Good as a Real Digital Camera

The advantages of cell cameras are easy to see, but...

Digital cameras turned photography from a relatively niche pursuit, with each shutter click bringing a substantive cost of money and time, into something far cheaper and easier, and smartphones finished that trajectory. Smartphone cameras are always around us, and are essentially weightless -- most phones wouldn't be any smaller without them, and would just have slightly higher battery life. Download shots to a computer? It already *is* a computer. Process? Meh, just click a filter. The act of photography became as simple as breathing, and thus it became nearly as ubiquitous.

This transition happened so fast that you can almost hear the camera companies say "Disrupt us? We aren't even finished disrupting film!" The bottom has dropped out of the market for tiny-sensors in handheld compact cameras that offered fewer and fewer benefits over the phone cameras everyone was already carrying. But there is still a large, devoted user base for large-sensored cameras, particularly with interchangeable lenses, and for good reason. As a professional photographer who takes hundreds of thousands of photos a year, I would love to say that we can all just stop buying so much gear and use our phones, but that day is still the realm of science fiction.