These Startups Are Making People Actually Want to Go to the Doctor

Not to hate on doctors, but trying to see them is a big bummer. For starters, it can be impossible to get an appointment that's actually convenient to your schedule, and more often than not you end up stuck in the waiting room, thumbing through last month's AARP magazine (spoiler alert: Lynda Carter really is living her best life!).

In many ways, the whole process feels stuck in the past, and ripe for a technological overhaul. Considering you can manage nearly every other aspect of your life from the screen in your pocket, why not your health care, too?

Fortunately, a handful of Silicon Valley startups have made it their mission to transform the doctor's office as we know it, and make it a place you might actually want to visit. Here's why things are looking up.