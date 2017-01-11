Tech

This Random Company Is Taking on The iPhone and the iWatch Simultaneously

By Published On 02/18/2015 By Published On 02/18/2015
The Neptune Duo Wearable Smart Watch Merges Your Wrist and Pocket And Runs on Android
GetNeptune

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Got Banned From Twitter for Being a Weird Creep

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

related

The Next Monopoly Game Piece Might Be an Emoji

Capitalizing on the fact that the general population would never think to leave home without the comforting bulge of a smartphone in their pocket, Neptune Duo has introduced a wearable with an accompanying Pocket screen that acts like as a portable mouse, keyboard, or monitor with an extremely smart Android-powered Hub on your wrist. 

Related

related

12 Tech Gadgets Under $100 That Don't Suck

related

This Tiny Device Uses Your Body’s Motion To Charge Your Phone

related

10 High-Tech Ski Items You Need This Season

related

12 Tech Gadgets Under $100 That Don't Suck
The Neptune Duo Wearable Smart Watch Merges Your Wrist and Pocket And Runs on Android
GetNeptune

This smart-as-hell wearable can do everything you want: make calls, send messages, post on Facebook, and track fitness stats. GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, 3G—Neptune has it all and runs on Android Lollipop, allowing you to access a ton of apps on a powerful quad-core processor. 

The Neptune Duo Wearable Smart Watch Merges Your Wrist and Pocket And Runs on Android
GetNeptune

Neptune Duo admits their accompanying Pocket screen isn't as smart as the Hub—and it doesn't have to be. Every app and file is saved to the Hub, while the Pocket screen simply acts as a liaison between your data and the wearable.

If you break or lose your screen, you don't have to worry about lost data or identity theft, because there's nothing of value on the screen—it'd be as if you lost a mouse. 

The Neptune Duo Wearable Smart Watch Merges Your Wrist and Pocket And Runs on Android
GetNeptune

You can even use a friend's screen to interact with your watch, which is a pretty great ice-breaker between two strangers donning matching Duos. 

The Neptune Duo Wearable Smart Watch Merges Your Wrist and Pocket And Runs on Android
GetNeptune

Neptune Duo can last a few days on a single charge, which is a godsend for the lazy and/or forgetful and you even have the support of the Pocket screen, which doubles as a battery juice pack. When all's said and done, it's a dashing wearable that satisfies a user's yearning for security alongside a wealth of information and communication on their arm.  

With a price point of under $800 (okay, $2 under $800) the Duo might be a step in the right direction of everything you've ever wanted to be—an unstoppable tweeting cyborg. 


Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and remembers when his main source of information was the cassette tape located within his Talkboy. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Apple Might Be Covering Up a Huge MacBook Battery Issue

related

READ MORE
10 Easy Ways to Get Your Shit Together in 2017

related

READ MORE
Scientists Just Made a Surprising Discovery in Beer Brewing

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like