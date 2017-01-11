This Random Company Is Taking on The iPhone and the iWatch Simultaneously

Capitalizing on the fact that the general population would never think to leave home without the comforting bulge of a smartphone in their pocket, Neptune Duo has introduced a wearable with an accompanying Pocket screen that acts like as a portable mouse, keyboard, or monitor with an extremely smart Android-powered Hub on your wrist.
This smart-as-hell wearable can do everything you want: make calls, send messages, post on Facebook, and track fitness stats. GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, 3G—Neptune has it all and runs on Android Lollipop, allowing you to access a ton of apps on a powerful quad-core processor.
Neptune Duo admits their accompanying Pocket screen isn't as smart as the Hub—and it doesn't have to be. Every app and file is saved to the Hub, while the Pocket screen simply acts as a liaison between your data and the wearable.
If you break or lose your screen, you don't have to worry about lost data or identity theft, because there's nothing of value on the screen—it'd be as if you lost a mouse.
You can even use a friend's screen to interact with your watch, which is a pretty great ice-breaker between two strangers donning matching Duos.
Neptune Duo can last a few days on a single charge, which is a godsend for the lazy and/or forgetful and you even have the support of the Pocket screen, which doubles as a battery juice pack. When all's said and done, it's a dashing wearable that satisfies a user's yearning for security alongside a wealth of information and communication on their arm.
With a price point of under $800 (okay, $2 under $800) the Duo might be a step in the right direction of everything you've ever wanted to be—an unstoppable tweeting cyborg.
Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and remembers when his main source of information was the cassette tape located within his Talkboy.