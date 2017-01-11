Crush Mobile Games With The Old-School Nintendo Controller

Are you tired of playing Candy Crush, Bejeweled Blitz, and Angry Birds using only your meek and unreliable fingers? Wish there were a way to revert back to the good ol' days when dominating games was as simple as hammering A-B-A-B-A-B? Well, those retro prayers have been answered, in the form of the NES30, a Bluetooth-enabled replica of the old-school Nintendo controller that can be used to play modern-day mobile games.
Its usefulness extends beyond that though. The outer shell unclips and acts as a phone stand, positioning the screen at an optimal viewing angle so you're not forced to contort in order to play comfortably.
It's also equipped for multiplayer mode and can be used to play PC games via USB port. And should you feel like bridging modern tech with its ancestors, it can be used as a stand-in Wii remote (with up to three fellow NES30s) in a special mode. Welcome back to the future, people.
Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He would kill to get his old NES console and game collection back. Thanks, Mom.