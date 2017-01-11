Tech

Nest Debuts Slimmer, Smarter Thermostat

By Published On 09/01/2015 By Published On 09/01/2015
Nest

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Nest -- a name now synonymous with sexy smart-home gadgetry -- has just released a third iteration, and it's sleeker (and more functional) than ever. 

The newest "Learning Thermostat," is much slimmer, but comes with a crisper HD display that's 40% larger than its predecessor's. The device is equipped with two new features: a "Furnace Heads Up" function that will run a twice-a-year diagnostic on your heating system to ensure its shutoff function is running properly, and a "Farsight" feature that will let you read the thermostat from a distance automatically, turning on big, legible numbers right when you enter a room (yay future!)

The former upgrade is a passive, entirely preventative addition -- if things go awry in your heating system, you, and your entire family, will think the $250 price tag is chump change. Peace of mind is worth a little extra dough, don't you think? Overall, this slim, sleek upgrade is worth noticing, and another step towards full-home automation. 
 
 
Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Startup Is Growing Meat in a Lab

related

READ MORE
The Most Obnoxious Things Couples Do on Facebook

related

READ MORE
8 Stress-Busting Apps to Help You Chill the Eff Out
The Download

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like