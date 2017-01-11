Nest Debuts Slimmer, Smarter Thermostat

Nest -- a name now synonymous with sexy smart-home gadgetry -- has just released a third iteration, and it's sleeker (and more functional) than ever.
The newest "Learning Thermostat," is much slimmer, but comes with a crisper HD display that's 40% larger than its predecessor's. The device is equipped with two new features: a "Furnace Heads Up" function that will run a twice-a-year diagnostic on your heating system to ensure its shutoff function is running properly, and a "Farsight" feature that will let you read the thermostat from a distance automatically, turning on big, legible numbers right when you enter a room (yay future!)
The former upgrade is a passive, entirely preventative addition -- if things go awry in your heating system, you, and your entire family, will think the $250 price tag is chump change. Peace of mind is worth a little extra dough, don't you think? Overall, this slim, sleek upgrade is worth noticing, and another step towards full-home automation.
Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.