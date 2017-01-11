Nest Debuts Slimmer, Smarter Thermostat

Nest -- a name now synonymous with sexy smart-home gadgetry -- has just released a third iteration, and it's sleeker (and more functional) than ever.

The newest "Learning Thermostat," is much slimmer, but comes with a crisper HD display that's 40% larger than its predecessor's. The device is equipped with two new features: a "Furnace Heads Up" function that will run a twice-a-year diagnostic on your heating system to ensure its shutoff function is running properly, and a "Farsight" feature that will let you read the thermostat from a distance automatically, turning on big, legible numbers right when you enter a room (yay future!)