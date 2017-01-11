Netflix Has An Amazing New Site Dedicated To Spoilers

In this Brave New World of ubiquitous social media, #trending pieces, binge watching, and television's hypnotizing role as the modern opiate of the people, spoilers have become a plague on our culture. Maybe it's the allure of a power dynamic between the dude who Ludovico'd himself in front of his dirty MacBook Air for all 13 episodes of House of Cards and the dude who would otherwise stick to a bi-weekly viewing schedule or even (gasp) the traditional one-per-week prescription.

Maybe it's just a matter of who has the time? We don't know. What we do know is Netflix's new spoiler site is a fantastic poke at spoiler culture.