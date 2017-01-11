Netflix Has An Amazing New Site Dedicated To Spoilers

In this Brave New World of ubiquitous social media, #trending pieces, binge watching, and television's hypnotizing role as the modern opiate of the people, spoilers have become a plague on our culture. Maybe it's the allure of a power dynamic between the dude who Ludovico'd himself in front of his dirty MacBook Air for all 13 episodes of House of Cards and the dude who would otherwise stick to a bi-weekly viewing schedule or even (gasp) the traditional one-per-week prescription.
Maybe it's just a matter of who has the time? We don't know. What we do know is Netflix's new spoiler site is a fantastic poke at spoiler culture.
The first part of this genius site attempts to ascertain what spoilers are in public domain; in other words, which plot twists are common knowledge. Cool Runnings won the vote for some reason.
Netflix then asks questions about your spoiling behavior and slaps you with a label.
You might be a "Coded Spoiler," a "Clueless Spoiler," a "Shameless Spoiler," a "Power Spoiler," or an "Impulse Spoiler." Take the test.
Then, of course, they offer you some spoilers from their extensive movie catalog.
But only if you're really sure.
You can run it back to ruin everything, if you feel like it.
Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He likes to think he's above this spoiler business, but he is probably a "coded spoiler." Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.