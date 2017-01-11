This New Battery Prototype Can Charge Your Phone In A Minute

Everybody's been there. Whether it was in the middle of an all-night, incendiary Tinder right-swiping session, or while you were lost in Flint, Michigan and needed your Google Maps more than you've ever needed anything ever before—your iPhone has died at an inopportune time. And you've been pissed.

But, according to a report recently published by Reuters, scientists in America have developed a dead battery panacea—a lightweight, flexible, cheap, aluminum-based alternative to lithium-ion batteries, that could potentially give your phone a full charge in less than a minute. Not only is this battery more effective than the millions of lithium batteries in laptops, tablets, and smartphones all over the world, it's also safer, as lithium-based charges have been known to explode, from time to time.