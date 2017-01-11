Tech

This New Battery Prototype Can Charge Your Phone In A Minute

iPhone Battery
iStock

Everybody's been there. Whether it was in the middle of an all-night, incendiary Tinder right-swiping session, or while you were lost in Flint, Michigan and needed your Google Maps more than you've ever needed anything ever before—your iPhone has died at an inopportune time. And you've been pissed. 

But, according to a report recently published by Reuters, scientists in America have developed a dead battery panacea—a lightweight, flexible, cheap, aluminum-based alternative to lithium-ion batteries, that could potentially give your phone a full charge in less than a minute. Not only is this battery more effective than the millions of lithium batteries in laptops, tablets, and smartphones all over the world, it's also safer, as lithium-based charges have been known to explode, from time to time. 

The aluminum-based battery has some serious longevity—lasting around 7,500 charging cycles, as opposed to a measly 1K from its lesser lithium brethren.

It all seems a little too good to be true, right? Well, apparently it's already happened. Are you ready to say goodbye to the despised red battery bar on the screen of your completely crucial-to-your-existence smartphone?

