Is One Of Steve Jobs' Dying Dreams Closer To Coming True?

Genius? Visionary? Obsessive?

Almost everyone has an opinion on who and what Steve Jobs was, but there's no denying that he played a revolutionary role in the world of personal computing. His drive to create products that changed the way we lived, worked, and communicated, never faded away, even as his life was coming to an end. In his final days, he told biographer Walter Isaacson that he wanted to create an Apple TV that would, like the Mac, iPod, or iPad, be intuitive, iconic, and disciplined in design.

Sure, the existing Apple TV service isn't exactly what he had in mind, but a new report indicates that Apple may still be focusing on an area of our lives that Jobs wanted to change before he passed away.