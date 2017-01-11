Introducing The Phantom 3: The Slickest Drone In The Skies

DJI's line of Phantom drones has become the golden standard in the rapidly emerging consumer market—creating drones with design vibes even Jony Ive can dig.

And now, they've unleashed their greatest contribution yet to the unmanned skies, the Phantom 3—now with live video streaming options and a fully revamped camera, capable of capturing the exquisite beauty of mother nature, surveying your surrounding area, or visually documenting all the weird, private moments of your closest neighbors (the choice is yours!)

Just steer clear of the White House lawn...