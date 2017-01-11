Tech

The Latest iPhone 6S Leak Shows Off A Totally New Color

By Published On 08/19/2015 By Published On 08/19/2015
Apple

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Wendy's Is Brutally Roasting People on Twitter Right Now

related

How to Watch the 2017 Golden Globes, and Everything Else You Need to Know

related

This Reporter Can't Stop Laughing About an Emu Named George

As is tradition in the months leading up to a new iPhone launch, the first leaks of a fully-assembled iPhone 6S have made their way to our shores from China, courtesy of Daliulian.

Aesthetically, we're not seeing a huge difference from the standard 6 model, as evidenced in previous leaks. But there is one notable addition to the line, featured prominently in the new photos: an entirely new color, rose gold.   

Daliulian

The rose gold addition has been speculated for a while now, especially since the rose gold Apple Watch was birthed to the iWorld. Along with the new color, Daliulian claims the handset will  come with an A9 processor, 2GB of RAM and a 12-megapixel camera.

Daliulian

Keep your eyes out for the actual 6S reveal at Apple's fall keynote event on September 9th.


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He's not sure whether or not he'll end up breaking and getting this new iPhone.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Amazon's Next Grand Plan: Blimp-Sized, Floating Warehouses

related

READ MORE
You Can Now Send Self-Destructing iMessages

related

READ MORE
People With More Facebook Friends Live Longer

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like