The Latest iPhone 6S Leak Shows Off A Totally New Color

As is tradition in the months leading up to a new iPhone launch, the first leaks of a fully-assembled iPhone 6S have made their way to our shores from China, courtesy of Daliulian.
Aesthetically, we're not seeing a huge difference from the standard 6 model, as evidenced in previous leaks. But there is one notable addition to the line, featured prominently in the new photos: an entirely new color, rose gold.
The rose gold addition has been speculated for a while now, especially since the rose gold Apple Watch was birthed to the iWorld. Along with the new color, Daliulian claims the handset will come with an A9 processor, 2GB of RAM and a 12-megapixel camera.
Keep your eyes out for the actual 6S reveal at Apple's fall keynote event on September 9th.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He's not sure whether or not he'll end up breaking and getting this new iPhone.
