Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Roku 3

New Roku 3 Features - Streaming Television
While the differences between the Roku 2 and Roku 3 aren't comparable to the mega-sized upgrade from the iPhone 5 to the iPhone 6 Plus, there's still a wealth of reasons to get pumped about this new media-streaming device. Right off the bat, it's five times faster than its predecessors—integrating America's rapid attention span with our diehard love of television.

There are a lot of choices for apps (over 2,000 actually) for you to get your fix: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, and Rdio, as well as a ton of free channels like PBS, Vevo, and Crackle. Apple TV may be good, but it can't compete with these offerings.

Among the biggest changes between the last Roku and the new 3 is Voice search, which allows you to find what you're looking for by simply saying it out loud á la Siri. While Fire TV has a similar feature, the speed and reliability of Roku's Voice search (paired with the fact that you don't have to hold a button down while speaking) makes it a crowning achievement over its competitors. 

Multi-platform searching will never be the same. A huge plus is that you can also plug in your headphones to the jack in the wireless remote for private listening, meaning you can blast Friends at full volume without anyone else in your house knowing. Score!

Roku 3 has introduced a new built-in motion-control remote for gaming, which now makes this device a sort of awesome mutant love child of Apple TV and Wii. The gaming channels themselves will hopefully improve, as the best options you've got are Angry Birds and Jeopardy

If you want to stream for less than an Apple TV, stick with the Roku 2. But with this increased functionality and that Amazon Prime streaming, it might have some people ditching Apple.


Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor.

