Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Roku 3

While the differences between the Roku 2 and Roku 3 aren't comparable to the mega-sized upgrade from the iPhone 5 to the iPhone 6 Plus, there's still a wealth of reasons to get pumped about this new media-streaming device. Right off the bat, it's five times faster than its predecessors—integrating America's rapid attention span with our diehard love of television.

There are a lot of choices for apps (over 2,000 actually) for you to get your fix: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, and Rdio, as well as a ton of free channels like PBS, Vevo, and Crackle. Apple TV may be good, but it can't compete with these offerings.