Every Mistake To Avoid When Using NYC's New Subway Wi-Fi

Waiting out train delays is a little less irritating these days, now that New Yorkers have access to free internet service in the subway. Since January 9, all 281 underground MTA stations across NYC have been fully outfitted with Wi-Fi and cell phone coverage. Using the new service is easy: simply log-on to the Transit Wireless Wi-Fi network and hit “connect.” There is no fee and no time limit, though coverage applies only within the stations themselves -- the signal quickly fades once your train gets going.

Say what you will about 2017 so far, but at least this is the year when you can live-tweet about the merry band of weirdos you're huddled uncomfortably close to instead of muttering with rage at the fact that you're going to be an hour late for work.