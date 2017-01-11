Why the New Sonos Store in SoHo is a Design Marvel

They made the store's layout itself a work of art

Sonos could’ve just followed the recent trend of airy spaces and open tables with the speakers sitting on shelves. And while they have adopted the modern, concrete-and-wood look of many stores, they’ve taken a huge risk with how customers interact with the speakers. Typical retail design rules are all about simplifying the buying process by putting few barriers between the buyers and the product. Sonos took the confident approach, believing that their products speak for themselves.

With that in mind, they’ve set up an entirely different flow for the store; rather than a typical layout of products and their price tags, Sonos has set up six discrete “homes” -- stylized soundproof listening rooms with a full Sonos system. Each pod has a wall representing the kitchen (featuring a set of play:1 speakers), a living room (a full AV setup including their playbar and subwoofer), and a study (stereo play:5s that can blow your hat off, if you so choose.) In the spirit of Sonos’ acoustic obsessiveness, each piece of décor has been placed to complement the speakers and establish perfect room acoustics.