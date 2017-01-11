You Can Now Cut the Cord and Watch Every NFL Game for $99

Labor Day has passed, summer is (unofficially) over, but that's just fine -- because now it's FOOTBALL SEASON. But if you've cut the cord and eliminated your monthly cable bill (as more and more people are doing these days), finding ways to watch your favorite NFL action at home can be a challenge. But today, the NFL has announced its own subscription streaming service, NFL Game Pass.

For the $99 per-season fee, subscribers gain on-demand access to all 256 regular season NFL games across multiple devices, along with access to stream any game from the 2009 season onward. Along with streaming access to the games, the service will provide condensed, "coaches' film" versions, with angles that aren't available from the typical broadcast presentations, and shorten the typically three-hour long games to about 30 minutes of prime action.