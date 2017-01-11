9 CEOs Who Work Hard, Play Hard

Not every highly-paid executive is a 70-year-old lump eating catered lobster meals in his office every day. There are some who push life to the edge. And then brag about it on Instagram, 'cause photos or it didn't happen, bro. From surfboards to race cars, here are nine execs who work hard, and perhaps play even harder.
1. Mark Cuban
The sharkiest of sharks on Shark Tank, the Dallas Mavericks owner is perhaps the most outspoken owner in sports (NBA fines over the past 14 years: $1.9 million). But he doesn't take himself too seriously, playing himself in everything from Walker Texas Ranger to The Simpsons, and staging feuds with WWE superstar Randy Orton. Check his Instagram for so, so much more.
2. Charles Ergen
In 1980, Ergen was allegedly kicked out of a casino for counting cards; a few years later he'd found Echostar and was CEO of Dish network. He's now worth $15.2 billion and, as part of being a rockstar, regularly asks his employees to climb Colorado's mountains with him.
3. Yvon Chouinard
Patagonia's founder and former CEO is 75 years old but lives like he's 25. A native of Maine and California, Chouinard dedicates much of his life to environmental causes and spends ample time outdoors—he's a fisherman, surfer, kayaker, and even falconer.
4. Nick Woodman
GoPro's CEO, who became a billionaire when the company went public in June, gave us a way to look at the world a little differently with cameras that can be attached to everything from eagles to whiskey. The dude knows how to enjoy life—the father of two is an avid surfer, snowboarder, and traveler.
5. Adrian Newey
Newey is the chief aerodynamicist for Red Bull Racing, who makes cars do things "that are incomprehensible to the common mind," says Supercompressor's Rides editor, Aaron Miller. Newey, who has a degree in aeronautics and astronautics, has flirted with death more than once, too—he's crashed several race cars, including a Ford GT40 and a Jaguar E-Type in 2006.
6. Richard Branson
For a guy worth a reported $5 billion, Branson appears to know life's about more than just counting stacks. The founder of Virgin Group, the 64-year-old has an extensive IMDb page, has a long history of humanity activism, and counts Nelson Mandela among his biggest influencers. He has nearly a dozen honorary degrees from universities around the world and, sometimes, he dresses up as a flight attendant.
7. Elon Musk
Mr. Musk, the SpaceX founder and CEO has roughly 9.6 billion reasons to have a good time, and that he does. The 43-year-old, who's been lucky enough to strike it rich with PayPal and Tesla Motors, has five kids and married British actress Talulah Riley (since divorced). He's owned a Mclaren F-1 sports car and has a jet-trainer aircraft. Musk says he sometimes works up to 100 hours per week.
8. Marissa Mayer
You know Marissa. The dynamo exec at Yahoo! is known for her brilliant business acumen as well as biting sense of humor ("God, family, and Yahoo [are priorities], except I'm not really religious, so it's really family and Yahoo.") Mayer asked for suggestions via Twitter to name her child (ultimately going with Macallister) in 2012 and annually throws a ridiculous Halloween party at a funeral home she purchased, pissing off her less-fun neighbors.
9. Larry Ellison
You know Mr. Ellison as the Oracle CEO and co-founder, but he's rarely photographed while sitting in board meetings—usually it's when he's racing yachts, sitting court side at NBA games, or posing with a cutie at a tennis match. Ellison, from New York, is the fifth-richest person in the world with a net worth around $50 billion.