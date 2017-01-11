Classic Nintendo Games Are (Finally) Coming To Your Smartphone

Is there anybody out there who doesn't have the warm, fuzzy memory of blasting their best frenemy with a red shell mere seconds before he/she crossed the checkered line in a path of blazing glory? Or drilling a debilitating callus into the apex of their palm trying to out-party all other Mario Partiers? The answer's a resounding "no."

After a lengthy holdout, and with much public outcry from diehard fans of the Big N, the Japanese gaming Godzilla has finally caved: Nintendo games are coming to your phone. It's on like Donkey Kong.