The Ultimate Workout Headphones

It's the bane of any music-amped gym-goer's workout routine: the pesky headphone cord that perpetually tangles or tugs out of your ear as you're furiously gliding on the elliptical or benching 'til you're purple. Now there's a fix, thanks to Noizy's Bluetooth-enabled cordless Kameleon earbuds.
Syncing with up to two devices at a time, these super lightweight guys will pump tunes for up to 5 hours on a single charge, all while you freely flail your limbs like a maniac without worrying they'll accidentally pluck themselves from your ear canal. If you're worried your hardcore Zumba-ing might still shake them loose, they come with a variety of foam covers to match your ear size, plus a pair of earhooks for literally fastening them to your body. And no need to place your phone/iPod in dangerously close to whatever weights you're moving — they'll remain synced within a 33-foot range.
