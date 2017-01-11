Tech

NoPhone: Your New iPhone Substitute

Your new phone substitute
noPhone

We clearly have a need for uninterrupted phone contact. Our phones are our security blankets, and without them, we're like one of those smokers who doesn't know what to do with their hands when they're without a Camel for more than 30 minutes. If you're like us, you're trying to wean your phone usage to an acceptable amount, resume proper conversation, and not have an anxiety attack when there may be an unread email or Instagram notification. With all this in mind, some geniuses have created noPhone, a 3D-printed phone substitute that aims to restore realtime social engagement. 

With no batteries, camera, bills, upgrades, or service of any kind, the noPhone is entirely hassle free—as long as you remember to refresh your ability to read a map and plan things in advance. It's cheap and toilet-bowl-resistant, and comes in black. As the testimonials trumpet, the noPhone decreases drunk texting significantly and improves eye contact. It is wireless.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He still has a phone. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

