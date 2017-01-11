This Smarthome Sensor Keeps Your House Safe, Your Keg Full

In an ocean of smart-everything, Notion stands out as a streamlined system of sensors that aims to make your life easier, more intuitive, and more secure. By connecting data from all the devices in your home to your phone (or, what's more likely just an extension of your wrist), Notion provides instant notifications of everything happening in your house.

And it seems people can't wait to get their hands on it. Notion destroyed their Kickstarter goal, raising over three times the target ($144,000 total), and is poised to take over our homes in July 2015. To find out what's behind all the hype, Supercompressor caught up this week with Ryan Margoles, Notion's chief technology officer and co-founder.