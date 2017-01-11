This Smarthome Sensor Keeps Your House Safe, Your Keg Full

In an ocean of smart-everything, Notion stands out as a streamlined system of sensors that aims to make your life easier, more intuitive, and more secure. By connecting data from all the devices in your home to your phone (or, what's more likely just an extension of your wrist), Notion provides instant notifications of everything happening in your house.
And it seems people can't wait to get their hands on it. Notion destroyed their Kickstarter goal, raising over three times the target ($144,000 total), and is poised to take over our homes in July 2015. To find out what's behind all the hype, Supercompressor caught up this week with Ryan Margoles, Notion's chief technology officer and co-founder.
It starts and ends with these two devices. The circular sensors attach via adhesive to your household items: door frames, refrigerators, windows, light-switches, whatever. The hub plugs into the wall and collects data over Wifi, bringing it straight to your fingertips. The propane tank on your grill running low? Notion will alert you. That fridge door not staying closed? It knows.
"We're really trying to nail the user experience side of things." Margoles, 29, says. For example, it would be incredibly irritating to get an alert every time you open your front door. To account for this, Notion pairs via Bluetooth with your phone, so it recognizes your presence and won't notify you, avoiding a mini panic attack every five minutes thinking that an intruder broke in.
These user-friendly details are crucial, says Margoles. "We want to make sure the information we’re providing adds value to your life. It can get to the point where you don’t trust the system as much if you get too many alerts."
If you're consistently not responding to notifications within a certain time window, Notion will adjust, and find a better hour of the day to share them with you.
Margoles, a University of Colorado grad, told us that the team is constantly testing new applications for Notion and that it could be used in many ways that go beyond the scope of its original design. Such as?
Beer.
Yes, Notion will alert you when the party is in danger of running low on booze. Okay, sold.
Going far beyond home security, Notion adds features like integrating weather patterns. Using that data to act like the helpful roommate you always wanted, giving you a buzz if it's about to rain and your windows are open. (No, Notion won't physically shut the windows; you still have to shoot that awkward text to a neighbor.)
And instead of competing with similar brands, Notion is looking to integrate the technology from companies like Quirky or Nest. So, in the future, Nest (in your basement) could send an alert to Notion if it's getting too cold, so you can turn on the heat.
"It's been over a year and a half in the making," Margoles shared. "We're really excited about bringing this to next phase of production."
You had us at keg alerts.
