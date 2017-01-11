8 Modern Inventions That Are So Obviously Necessary That It's Embarrassing

Life, they say, used to be simpler.

But think about it. You had to write letters and wait at least a week until you heard a response. To find out how to get somewhere you had to use an actual map, or—gasp—ask somebody. And while there's some romance in the way things used to be (wasn't it nice when the boss couldn't reach you after 6 p.m.?), it's an indisputable fact that technology has made doing the things you need to do, and the things you want to do, much more efficient. Like almost everything that makes life easier, you probably take these things for granted, so we put together a sort of Hall of Fame for the latest wave of game-changing innovations.