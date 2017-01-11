The Force Is Strong With The New Star Wars App

Now that we're only half a year (!) from the glorious release of the new Star Wars movie, the Jedi masters at Disney have rolled out an official, fully interactive app to connect you with that galaxy far, far away we all love so much. It's exactly the app you're looking for, and with all of its features, you might just be able to handle the wait until The Force Awakens opens on December 18.
Even considering the scope of Star Wars fandom, the app has an impressive amount of features for a movie tie-in. It will be a major source for announcements leading up to the film's release, as well as an interactive playground for fans. The app is fully customizable, with games, a special augmented reality feature for new character releases, ways to share GIFs, and even a feature that lets you take and share Star Wars selfies.
Check out the free download for iOS here or Android here.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He's ready for another spin in the Millenium Falcon, so December 18 needs to get here quickly, please.
