You Can Now Own A Millennium Falcon Drone

Really, it was only a matter of time before we got some officially licensed Star Wars drone action -- hobbyists have been churning out incredible DIY builds for years.
But with the Force Friday extravaganza in full... force, and Episode VII quickly approaching, your childhood dreams of piloting the Millennium Falcon are finally coming true (on a much smaller scale, obviously). In a collaboration with Air Hogs, Disney has finally delivered. Feast your eyes on the official Millennium Falcon (and X-Wing) drones.
If you can get your hands on them, the Millennium Falcon can be yours for $130 while the X-Wing will run you $80. May the Force be with you.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He doesn't get this whole "unboxing" thing.
