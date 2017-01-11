This Smart Shirt Will Help You Live Longer

Wearable fitness gear has hit an all-time fever pitch in recent months, with Fitbits, Nike FuelBands, and even the emerging Apple Watch helping us find new ways to implement technology onto our bodies and into our gym routines.

OMsignal has decided to eschew the wrist and go straight for the chest with their new biometric smart shirt and accompanying app—designed to bring smart clothing to the athletic masses. If you are going to wear a shirt to work out, it might as well have a computer in it.