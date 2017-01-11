These Tiny Gadgets Make Your Whole Kitchen Smart

Place your blender on the Countertop, and scroll through hundreds of recipe suggestions hand-selected for you based on your exercise and sleep levels that day. Orange Chef pairs with your fitness tracker to get your most up-to-date stats and recommends meals with the appropriate protein levels and nutrition.

The best part? You'll never mess up ingredients, because the Countertop and sensors will tell you exactly when to stop. And if you do go over, they'll recalculate and rescale the rest of the recipe.