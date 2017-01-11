Panasonic Has Reinvented The Camera Phone

Its 1-inch, 20-megapixel sensor is much, much bigger than your iPhone 6's and the Nokia Lumia 1020's—plus, it sits behind Leica optics. The device shoots in RAW if you want it to, and has the ability to capture 4K video. Besides its awesome specs as a camera, it functions as a slim, normal phone when it's in your pocket, giving you fast LTE and the same size screen as an iPhone 5S. It's clearly erring on the camera side of things, but when it drops in the States it'll look like a must-have for the on-the-go photographer.



It's currently available in the UK in small quantities and should go on sale in the US soon for $999.