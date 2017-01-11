Tech

This Smartwatch Just Broke Every Record on Kickstarter

By Published On 03/04/2015 By Published On 03/04/2015
Pebble Time Smartwatch Destroyed Kickstarter - Wearable Tech
GetPebble

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

JetBlue Will Take You to Puerto Rico For Just $126

related

All of the Insane Things Tom Hardy Does on 'Taboo'

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

Move the hell over, potato salad guy, Pebble has officially annihilated the Kickstarter record at over $15 million dollars past its $500,000 goal. Pebble Time is officially happening and we couldn't be happier. This e-paper smartwatch is fully compatible with the 6,500+ Pebble apps and watch faces out there, and it'll last a staggering full seven day week on a single charge. 

Related

related

The World's First Mechanical Smart Watch Hybrid

related

The Idiot-Proof SmartWatch Is Finally Here

related

The World's First Mechanical Smart Watch Hybrid
Pebble Time Smartwatch Destroyed Kickstarter - Wearable Tech
GetPebble

So how smart is this thing? It's got voice recognition technology that allows users to respond to incoming notifications or take short voice notes, which just validated every sci-fi fan's/amateur spy's/Dick Tracy fanatic's dream of talking into their wrist. 

Pebble Time Smartwatch Destroyed Kickstarter - Wearable Tech
GetPebble

At 9.5mm, it's 20% thinner than the current Pebble model, which should quell your anxieties associated with wearing a bulky smartwatch. With a lens grafted from Gorilla Glass and a stainless steel bezel, this water-resistant watch can handle whatever you throw at it. 

Unlike past models, Pebble Time comes in a slew of glorious colors, which—proven by television and Gameboys—is a solid way to move product. The quick-release soft silicone bands are easily swappable and even customizable.

Your move, Apple. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Smart Home Products That Are Actually Worth the Money

related

READ MORE
The Must-See TED Talks of 2016
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
This Flying Camera Is the GoPro of the Future

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like