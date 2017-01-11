Netflix for Guitar Pedals

For most 7th grade boys, there are but few dreams: grow facial hair, kiss a girl, drive a car, finally stop being 13. And use all the guitar pedals in existence. While I learned almost everything from the early 2000s Internet that I currently know about esoteric guitar pedals, crazy mods, and soldering, you can only get so much from a wiring diagram and an MP3 of Eric Johnson playing "Cliffs of Dover"—you need to plug in and let it rip. Thanks to Pedal Genie, it’s finally possible.
Here's how it works: subscribers request a pedal, get it in in the mail, and play until they’re done with it. When they send it back, they get the next one in their queue, just like classic DVD Netflix. Soon, Pedal Genie plans on offering more than one at a time, so you can try out a whole new pedalboard setup rather than simply demo a pedal or nab an essential for a gig.
We caught up with Larry, a 13 year-old-kid who’s played guitar for four [correction: four-and-a-half] years and is considered by his friends to be an expert in guitar; we asked him if this is a game-changer.
“It’s very cool, but to be honest, it doesn’t really apply to me,” Larry told us. “Unless they had a bunch of Ibanez Tube Screamers TS-808s already modded, or actual tube-driven overdrive to really bring out the odd overtones, I don’t think this would do that much for me.”
Since we aren’t 13 and didn’t understand a word of that, we asked if he’d played through all the pedals on the site. “No,” he said, “but I’ve heard—.” We told him there’s simply no substitute for a hands-and-ears-on experience.
Despite his reservations about the specifics of extremely rare and esoteric pedals available, Larry admits that the site does have some unique items. He plans to try the service, especially since it adds key features Netflix never had—like the option to buy a pedal if you really like it.
“Since we don't have jobs at the moment, me and my friend are on a very fixed income right now,” Larry reminded us. “So that's why I might actually use this.”
Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. "Larry" is actually based on the general thought-process of the the author at age 13. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.