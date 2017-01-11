Netflix for Guitar Pedals

We caught up with Larry, a 13 year-old-kid who’s played guitar for four [correction: four-and-a-half] years and is considered by his friends to be an expert in guitar; we asked him if this is a game-changer.

“It’s very cool, but to be honest, it doesn’t really apply to me,” Larry told us. “Unless they had a bunch of Ibanez Tube Screamers TS-808s already modded, or actual tube-driven overdrive to really bring out the odd overtones, I don’t think this would do that much for me.”

Since we aren’t 13 and didn’t understand a word of that, we asked if he’d played through all the pedals on the site. “No,” he said, “but I’ve heard—.” We told him there’s simply no substitute for a hands-and-ears-on experience.