Pepsi + B&O = New Headphone Power Couple

The unlikely duo of Bang & Olufsen and Pepsi has procured B&O PLAY: a new line of limited-edition headphones that screams good vibes. Pepsi's Live For Now Capsule Collection brings in artists from all over the world such as Hattie Stewart, Zosen, and Dutch illustrator Merijn Hos to make their mark on B&O's typically low-key style, giving each one of these headphones serious character to go along with quality.
A dynamic frequency range of up to 21,000 Hertz paired with a light weight of 3.17 ounces gives B&O PLAY audio cred along with style.
