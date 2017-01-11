Tech

Pepsi + B&O = New Headphone Power Couple

Best headphone power couple ever?
All Photos: Pepsi

The unlikely duo of Bang & Olufsen and Pepsi has procured B&O PLAY: a new line of limited-edition headphones that screams good vibes. Pepsi's Live For Now Capsule Collection brings in artists from all over the world such as Hattie Stewart, Zosen, and Dutch illustrator Merijn Hos to make their mark on B&O's typically low-key style, giving each one of these headphones serious character to go along with quality. 

A dynamic frequency range of up to 21,000 Hertz paired with a light weight of 3.17 ounces gives B&O PLAY audio cred along with style. That means you can blast cool tunes and look cool all at once—though they're programmed to explode if you play any song by Nickelback. Cheap shot, yes, but you cannot deny the fact that Nickelback still sucks. 


Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and his favorite Nickelback song is the one where the guy yells. 

