This Football-Sized Speaker Just Blew My Mind

Roughly a foot long, the sleekly designed Phantom is packed with an innovative self-contained system that combines the clean sound of analog amplification with the mega power of digital. Go ahead and turn it up to 11 (or 12 for that matter), it'll handle the volume with ease.

It also employs what its engineers refer to as "Heart Bass implosion," a unique woofer setup where the drivers protrude from its sides and openly thump. That design is the reason it can produce bass four times more powerful than woofers of comparable size. During our office demo, we turned it up a bit to see what all the fuss was all about. Yeah—it does bump. When you put your hand to the casing though, you don't feel the reverberations at all. This feature is really remarkable for those of us used to turning it up so loud that our speakers rattle, shake, and fall off the shelf.