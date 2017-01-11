A visual history of the video game controller

Consider how far we've come. From joysticks to motion sensors, video game technology has progressed so rapidly in the last few decades that it's hard to remember the days where A, B, and up-down/left-right were your only options. Now look at us!

To celebrate the evolution in gaming, Spanish graphic designer Javier Laspiur took it upon himself to create a photo series documenting what this development looked like from the player's point of view. Laspiur remembers the hilariously simply Teletenis black box with a single knob and the infrared-equipped (and accident-prone) Wii Remote; so many memorable and forgotten developments along the way, it's like watching a montage of dudes nerding-out in their parents' basements through history.