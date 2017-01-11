Tech

The Netflix Of Pharmacies: PillPack

By Published On 09/23/2014 By Published On 09/23/2014
PillPack is a mail-order pharmacy
All Photos: PillPack

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why Do Some People Smell So Much Worse Than Others?

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

related

This Badminton Rally Might Be the Most Exciting Thing You See Today

Nobody likes going to a pharmacy. The lack of privacy aside, your chances of getting sick are grossly increased—just think about the crowd. Unlike a person, a website can never be hard of hearing ("YOU HAVE A RASH ON YOUR WHAT?") or get you sick, but that's just window dressing for PillPack, a service that reinvents the medication game.

Unlike your typical mail-order pharmacy, PillPack organizes all of your pills by day, giving you each dose in one simple packet. It might not be the most environmentally friendly solution, but it sure beats doling each day out into the SMTWTFS slot, or missing a dose because you decided to "just remember."

Related

related

The Great Booze Delivery App Race

related

The Great Booze Delivery App Race
PillPack is a mail-order pharmacy

When you run low, PillPack automatically contacts your doctor and gets your prescription filled four weeks in advance, shipping for free to your door with plenty of time to spare so you don't run out. But the best thing? Your co-pay stays the same.

PillPack is a mail-order pharmacy

Unfortunately you'll still have to pay for those condoms in person. But you can always get them from the good people at Amazon. If you didn't know this, well, we hope we didn't just blow your mind.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He is on a heavy dose of caffeine right now. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Facebook Employees Are Freaking Out About Its Fake-News Crisis

related

READ MORE
NES Classic Alternatives You Can Actually Get Your Hands On

related

READ MORE
'Incognito Mode' Isn't as Private as You Might Think

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like