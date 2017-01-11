The Netflix Of Pharmacies: PillPack

Nobody likes going to a pharmacy. The lack of privacy aside, your chances of getting sick are grossly increased—just think about the crowd. Unlike a person, a website can never be hard of hearing ("YOU HAVE A RASH ON YOUR WHAT?") or get you sick, but that's just window dressing for PillPack, a service that reinvents the medication game.
Unlike your typical mail-order pharmacy, PillPack organizes all of your pills by day, giving you each dose in one simple packet. It might not be the most environmentally friendly solution, but it sure beats doling each day out into the SMTWTFS slot, or missing a dose because you decided to "just remember."
When you run low, PillPack automatically contacts your doctor and gets your prescription filled four weeks in advance, shipping for free to your door with plenty of time to spare so you don't run out. But the best thing? Your co-pay stays the same.
Unfortunately you'll still have to pay for those condoms in person. But you can always get them from the good people at Amazon. If you didn't know this, well, we hope we didn't just blow your mind.
Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He is on a heavy dose of caffeine right now. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.