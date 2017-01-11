Pioneer's Latest Stereo Is The Cure For Your Car's Crappy CD Player

Driving and using your phone is dangerous, and in most cases, illegal. While other areas of tech have adjusted to include full mobile integration, in-car tech has been a little slow to catch up. Pioneer's NEX stereo system solves that problem, giving you in-car access to everything you could want on your mobile device and much more.
The stereo system connects seamlessly with both iPhones and Androids through Apple Car Play and Android Auto. All you have to do is plug in, and apps are immediately launched. Everything you need on your phone can be controlled from the seven-inch touchscreen, or by voice recognition.
There's also a built-in navigation system, which uses the HERE mapping database for up-to-the minute updates on everywhere you could want to drive. Pinch-to-zoom controls on the touchscreen makes searching easy.
Along with essentially full access to your phone, the NEX system has a whole suite of apps for streaming entertainment and navigation.
With such an incredibly integrated in-car unit, you'll be disappointed when you have to start using your phone manually again once you get out of the car. Guess that means you'll just have to do more driving.
