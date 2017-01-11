Tech

Pioneer's Latest Stereo Is The Cure For Your Car's Crappy CD Player

By Published On 05/12/2015 By Published On 05/12/2015
Most Advanced Pioneer Car Stereo
Pioneer

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

related

The Most Bizarre & Inspiring Stories From America's Oldest Public Hospital & Psych Ward

related

The Best Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Your Next Itinerary

Driving and using your phone is dangerous, and in most cases, illegal. While other areas of tech have adjusted to include full mobile integration, in-car tech has been a little slow to catch up. Pioneer's NEX stereo system solves that problem, giving you in-car access to everything you could want on your mobile device and much more.

Related

related

Nissan Made A Desk That Warns You When Your Boss Is Coming

related

Nissan Made A Desk That Warns You When Your Boss Is Coming
Most Advanced Pioneer Car Stereo
Pioneer

The stereo system connects seamlessly with both iPhones and Androids through Apple Car Play and Android Auto. All you have to do is plug in, and apps are immediately launched. Everything you need on your phone can be controlled from the seven-inch touchscreen, or by voice recognition.

Most Advanced Pioneer Car Stereo
Pioneer

There's also a built-in navigation system, which uses the HERE mapping database for up-to-the minute updates on everywhere you could want to drive. Pinch-to-zoom controls on the touchscreen makes searching easy.

Most Advanced Pioneer Car Stereo
Pioneer

Along with essentially full access to your phone, the NEX system has a whole suite of apps for streaming entertainment and navigation.

Pioneer

With such an incredibly integrated in-car unit, you'll be disappointed when you have to start using your phone manually again once you get out of the car. Guess that means you'll just have to do more driving.


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He can't drive anywhere without Google Maps.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Everything You Need to Know About the New MacBook Pro

related

READ MORE
Underrated Apps That Could Be Huge in 2017
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
Everything You Can Do With Snapchat's Huge New Update
Snap Talk

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like