Hey Pittsburgh, We're Getting Uber's First Batch of Self-Driving Cars

Uber has made good on its promise to put self-driving cars on the road. Its first stop: Pittsburgh. According to Bloomberg, a pilot fleet of cars will be roaming the Steel City as soon as the end of August, though an official start date has not been addressed. Rides and pickups appear to be limited to the Downtown area only.

People surprised at the choice of Pittsburgh as its proprietary test location shouldn't be. It's been tapped as a burgeoning tech hub -- Google's had a growing presence since 2006, and there are more than a handful of high-performing incubators, namely AlphaLab.

Uber is practically the new guy, first scoping out its digs here in 2014. Since then, it's had close -- maybe too close -- ties with Carnegie Mellon's robotics program, largely considered one of the best in the country. It was accused of poaching 50 of CMU's most talented researchers, then turning around and calling it a "strategic partnership" in advancing robotics. But we're not here to tear into old drama; what you need to know is that they've been shacked up in Lawrenceville since early-ish 2015.