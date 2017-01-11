Tech

This App Mathematically Calculates How Much Pizza You Need

Pizza Counter

There's nothing worse than a host who underestimates the appetite of his friends. Okay, yes, we're all about making claims about the worst first-world problems in America, but, undoubtedly, not knowing how much pizza to order for a party is among the worst. Pizza Counter gives you a solution to this age-old problem by calculating the number of pies you need to order, based on the size of your group, their appetites, and the pie size selected. Finally, a practical use for mathematics. (As of yet, there's no differentiating on each pizza place's size of slices. Perhaps in the update? Wink-wink, PC.)  

The App to Justify Staring Into Your Phone At Parties

Pandawhale


Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and loves pizza more than most things—including pizza. 

