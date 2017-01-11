The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 12/5/14

3, 2, 1, and...WEEKEND!
HashKey
Price: $26.64
Status: £2,169 of £15,000 goal
Estimated delivery: March 2015
You know what they say, #TimeIsMoney. Aiming to save you precious seconds as you hashtag away is HashKey, a USB keyboard extension meant to up your social media game by cutting down the extra moment or two it takes to find shift+3 on typical keyboards. #Has #it #really #come #to #this?
Plan V
Price: $12.62
Status: $44,588 of $30,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: March 2015
Designed as an emergency back up for the plague of your dreaded dead phone, Plan V is a keychain extension that flips open to reveal a hook up for a 9-volt battery that'll power up your device with four hours of talk time. And now that it's met its goal, it's aiming for Apple certification. Finally, a use for that drawer full of half-dead batteries.
360 Shelf
Price: $50
Status: $4,080 of $15,000 goal
Estimated delivery: March 2015
A clever take on typical shelves, this wall-mounted storage system allows you to display books and magazines in creative and unexpected ways. Bonus: no more domino-effect when you reach for one book and the rest topple over, since the hollowed out design keeps them all neatly contained.
Coffee Gourmet
Price: $23.58
Status: £10,739 of £30,000 goal
Estimated delivery: June 2015
Here to enhance your single serve, pour-over coffee game is this handy device that clips on to your coffee mug. The system of mesh inside the filter regulates the temperature, prevents any water from seeping in, and prevents "over extraction" so that your brew is never bitter. Coffee snobs, rejoice!
Powerlace Auto-lacing Shoes
Price: $175
Status: $78,560 of $650,000 goal
Estimated delivery: May 2015
Behold the glory of the self-lacing shoe. Do you need these? Probably not, but how can you resist the chance to one-up Marty McFly? Inserting your foot powers the internal mechanism that closes the lever, while a release button on the heel will get you out of them in a snap. The future is now.
Ali Drucker is a self-lacing staff writer for Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.