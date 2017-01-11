Tech

The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 12/5/14

By Published On 12/05/2014 By Published On 12/05/2014
All Photos: Kickstarter
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

These New Pringles Will Make You Think You're Eating Taco Bell

related

Quick, You Can Fly to China For Just $478

related

Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked

3, 2, 1, and...WEEKEND!

Related

related

Never Take Another Miserable Shot Again

related

The See-Saw Dinner Table
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Never Take Another Miserable Shot Again
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

HashKey

Price: $26.64
Status: £2,169 of £15,000 goal
Estimated delivery: March 2015
You know what they say, #TimeIsMoney. Aiming to save you precious seconds as you hashtag away is HashKey, a USB keyboard extension meant to up your social media game by cutting down the extra moment or two it takes to find shift+3 on typical keyboards. #Has #it #really #come #to #this?

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Plan V

Price: $12.62
Status: $44,588 of $30,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: March 2015
Designed as an emergency back up for the plague of your dreaded dead phone, Plan V is a keychain extension that flips open to reveal a hook up for a 9-volt battery that'll power up your device with four hours of talk time. And now that it's met its goal, it's aiming for Apple certification. Finally, a use for that drawer full of half-dead batteries.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

360 Shelf

Price: $50
Status: $4,080 of $15,000 goal
Estimated delivery: March 2015
A clever take on typical shelves, this wall-mounted storage system allows you to display books and magazines in creative and unexpected ways. Bonus: no more domino-effect when you reach for one book and the rest topple over, since the hollowed out design keeps them all neatly contained.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Coffee Gourmet

Price: $23.58
Status: £10,739 of £30,000 goal
Estimated delivery: June 2015
Here to enhance your single serve, pour-over coffee game is this handy device that clips on to your coffee mug. The system of mesh inside the filter regulates the temperature, prevents any water from seeping in, and prevents "over extraction" so that your brew is never bitter. Coffee snobs, rejoice!

Powerlace Auto-lacing Shoes

Price: $175
Status: $78,560 of $650,000 goal
Estimated delivery: May 2015
Behold the glory of the self-lacing shoe. Do you need these? Probably not, but how can you resist the chance to one-up Marty McFly? Inserting your foot powers the internal mechanism that closes the lever, while a release button on the heel will get you out of them in a snap. The future is now.


Ali Drucker is a self-lacing staff writer for Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Electric Glide: The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 05/30/14
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
Underground Eco-Parks And The Best Kickstarters This Week
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
Smartphone-Made Camera Obscuras And The Best Kickstarters This Week
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like