The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 12/5/14

Powerlace Auto-lacing Shoes

Price: $175

Status: $78,560 of $650,000 goal

Estimated delivery: May 2015

Behold the glory of the self-lacing shoe. Do you need these? Probably not, but how can you resist the chance to one-up Marty McFly? Inserting your foot powers the internal mechanism that closes the lever, while a release button on the heel will get you out of them in a snap. The future is now.



