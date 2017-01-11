You Can Now Play 'Family Feud' Against Google's Autocomplete

Survey says: you've now met your newest office productivity drain. Want to test your powers of association against the almighty Google? Step right up and have a go with Google Feud.
From designer Justin Hook, it uses Google's API to fill in the most prominent autocomplete terms for a series of queries.
Choose from culture, people, names, or questions and see if you've got what it takes to nail the 10 most popular terms on the first try, valued on a point system just like in the original 'Feud.'
But it's not as easy as it looks...
Google, your go-to source for faking pregnancies. WHO ARE YOU PEOPLE?!
