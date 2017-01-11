Tech

You Can Now Play 'Family Feud' Against Google's Autocomplete

Google Feud
Google Feud

Survey says: you've now met your newest office productivity drain. Want to test your powers of association against the almighty Google? Step right up and have a go with Google Feud.

Google Feud
Google Feud

From designer Justin Hook, it uses Google's API to fill in the most prominent autocomplete terms for a series of queries.

Google Feud
Google Feud

Choose from culture, people, names, or questions and see if you've got what it takes to nail the 10 most popular terms on the first try, valued on a point system just like in the original 'Feud.' 

Google Feud
Google Feud

But it's not as easy as it looks...

Google Feud
Google Feud

Google, your go-to source for faking pregnancies. WHO ARE YOU PEOPLE?!


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. Nope. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

