You Can Now Play This Classic Super Mario 64 Level In HD

Until now, everyone’s favorite Italian plumber has been sadly devoid of crisp HD action. But intrepid developer Erik Roystan Ross is gifting gamers everywhere with a level, in sparkling high def, that you can now play using the Unity plugin.
To get the effect, Ross used his own custom Super Character Controller program and then lay the first level of the game over it. And while this is just a demo of one level, we're hoping this sparks a remake of the entire classic game.
Fingers crossed. Peach in HD? Daaaaammnnn.
H/T: Daily Dot
