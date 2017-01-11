Tech

You Can Now Play This Classic Super Mario 64 Level In HD

By Published On 03/30/2015 By Published On 03/30/2015
Play Mario in HD
YouTube/Eric Ross

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Until now, everyone’s favorite Italian plumber has been sadly devoid of crisp HD action. But intrepid developer Erik Roystan Ross is gifting gamers everywhere with a level, in sparkling high def, that you can now play using the Unity plugin.

To get the effect, Ross used his own custom Super Character Controller program and then lay the first level of the game over it. And while this is just a demo of one level, we're hoping this sparks a remake of the entire classic game.

Fingers crossed. Peach in HD? Daaaaammnnn.

H/T: Daily Dot


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Genius A.I. Game Can Guess Whatever You Draw

related

READ MORE
These Ingenious Floating Houses Will Save Us From Rising Sea Levels

related

READ MORE
Apple's New TV App Has One Huge Problem

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like