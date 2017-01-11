Tech

The PlugBug Transforms Your Laptop Adapter Into A Multi-Charging Beast

plugbug charger
TwelveSouth

When you're traveling and faced with access to only a single power outlet and a time crunch, deciding which device to power up first is a little like Sophie's Choice. Juice up the laptop before your phone, or other way around? And what about the iPad?

Well, fret no more Apple fiends, because PlugBug is here and ready to transform your laptop power adapter into a lifesaving dual-charging beast.

plugbug charger
TwelveSouth.com

The small red dongle piggybacks onto any standard MacBook power adapter, allowing you to recharge a laptop, phone, tablet, or any other USB-powered device simultaneously. And thanks to its high-capacity charging power, you'll be fully juiced four times faster than you would be simply connecting to your laptop. Not to mention, if you're going to be traveling with a new 2015 MacBook, that's not even possible.

If you jetset internationally on the regular, you'll be happy to know that the system also comes with five interchangeable plugs to accommodate nearly any kind of outlet around the world.

