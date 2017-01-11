This Digital Nose Will Babysit Your House

For the truly paranoid, there is nothing like a security camera to put one's mind at ease. Whether retracing the steps of a burglar or winning a heated argument ("you did NOT do the dishes!"), you can always just go to the tape.

But as some have pointed out, security cameras degrade the sense of home. Home is about security, but it's also about privacy. The maid doesn't deserve to always be spied on. And thanks to ever-shrinking technology, Form Devices has just launched Point, a digital nose and ears of sorts that will keep an eye on your house in the most unobtrusive way possible, and lets you monitor it all through your phone.