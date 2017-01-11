This Smart Phone Game Brings Pokemon To Life

The Pokemon Company has just announced a virtual reality iteration of its infamous Pokémon game, and it's coming to your iOS and Android device in 2016. So smart phone owners on both sides of the spectrum can effectively catch em' all, IRL.
Produced in collaboration with Nintendo and Google subsidiary Niantic, Pokémon Go will allow users to find, catch, and trade virtual Pokemon using their phone's GPS functionality.
Though it's not exactly clear how the game will work in practice, the teaser video shows players trading Pokemon with other gamers in their vicinity (likely via Bluetooth), engaging in multiplayer battles, and capturing pocket monsters lurking in their neighborhoods. You'll also have the option of using a companion smartwatch called Pokémon Go Plus, which will vibrate and light up every time you approach a Pokemon.
The mobile-friendly game -- released 20 years after the original Pokémon games -- will be "free-to-start" with in-app purchases.
And if you think you're too cool for Pokémon, it's probably because you never learned how to level up your Squirtle, and we probably shouldn't be friends anymore.
