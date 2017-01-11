If you're pining for the Polaroid days of yore, but can't let go of your crisp, digitally-stored iPhone shots, Polaroid's newest offering might be the solution to your analog/digital yearning. No shaking required (sorry Andre 3000).
Called the Snap, the new Instamatic will let you print photos on-the-go in three filter presets -- color, black and white, and Polaroid's classic bordered "vintage" -- using proprietary ink-free technology that uses heat to activate color crystals. To suit your social media needs, however, the 10 megapixel camera will also store your photos in a memory card, giving you the option of printing them in a higher resolution, or uploading them on your favorite photo-sharing app.
The camera comes with a selfie timer -- because #2015 -- and if you want to share those social gems in real life, sticky ZINK paper makes it all the easier. It's kind of like Instagram, IRL.
The Millennial-friendly camera will be available later this year, and will retail for an easy $99.
