This Portable Printer Instantly Turns Your Selfies Into Stickers

Instagram is great. Instant gratification is better. Just in time for beach selfie-snapping season, Polaroid has issued the pocketable Polaroid Zip Instant Mobile Printer ($130). This millennial take on the long-lost art of Polaroid pictures uses ZINK Paper® to instantly pop out 2" x 3" sticky prints —no shaking necessary.
The Polaroid Printer wirelessly connects to your phone and prints your pics in just under a minute. In classic Polaroid fashion, the image magically materializes on the paper—zero ink cartridges or toners necessary. So you get to filter your Saturday brunch to drool-worthy perfection, and own a copy of the masterpiece to show off to your 'gram-less grandma.
Get yours May 1.