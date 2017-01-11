The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns This Week: Mountainous Barware & More

Lookin' good, Friday. Hey, you been workin' out?
Precision Coffee Grinder
Price: $69
Status: $67,970 of $35,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: August 2015
Behold the control freak's coffee grinder. Unlike other grinders, Precision can adjust the grounds to 20 different levels of coarseness with a twist. Its ergonomically optimized handle and wide, stable base make it a cinch to up your coffee game to barista-quality levels.
Mt Hood Oregon Pint Glass
Price: $35
Status: $254,979 of $15,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: June 2015
Portland-based North Drinkware presents handmade, blown-glass barware celebrating the two things the Pacific Northwest does best: beer and natural beauty. Scenic Mt. Hood is 3D printed and then molded into the base of each 16-ounce glass and topped off with a flame-polished rim. North aims to create a whole collection of landmark-inspired glassware for other states across the country.
Brevite Camera Backpack
Price: $155
Status: $15,949 of $30,000 goal
Estimated delivery: August 2015
With built in, extra padded compartments that safely stashes your lenses, tripod, and spare camera body, Brevitē will make sure all of your photo equipment is easily accessible, while still having room for books or a laptop.
Dawn Wall Climb Topo Glass
Price: $17
Status: $1,436 of $408 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: March 2015
If you have Tommy Caldwell's shoes but still feel the need to commemorate his and Kevin Jorgeson's epic ascent of the Dawn Wall, here's a stainless steel pint glass detailing the notoriously challenging climb. Made from 70 percent recycled materials, there's no better way to relive their 19 days of glory.
Apparel By PW Slim Wallet
Price: $45
Status: $845 of $4,500 goal
Estimated delivery: April 2015
Half card holder and half wallet, this hunk of 100 percent leather stores credit cards on the outside for easy accessibility, while keeping cash safely nested within. With options in chestnut and black, it'll be the smartest thing to grace your pockets since the anti-Costanza wallet.
Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. Anti-Costanza, pro Jerry. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.