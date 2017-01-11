Tech

The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns This Week: Mountainous Barware & More

By Published On 02/06/2015 By Published On 02/06/2015
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
North Drinkware
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Handground

Precision Coffee Grinder

Price: $69
Status: $67,970 of $35,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: August 2015
Behold the control freak's coffee grinder. Unlike other grinders, Precision can adjust the grounds to 20 different levels of coarseness with a twist. Its ergonomically optimized handle and wide, stable base make it a cinch to up your coffee game to barista-quality levels.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
North Drinkware

Mt Hood Oregon Pint Glass

Price: $35
Status: $254,979 of $15,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: June 2015
Portland-based North Drinkware presents handmade, blown-glass barware celebrating the two things the Pacific Northwest does best: beer and natural beauty. Scenic Mt. Hood is 3D printed and then molded into the base of each 16-ounce glass and topped off with a flame-polished rim. North aims to create a whole collection of landmark-inspired glassware for other states across the country.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Brevite

Brevite Camera Backpack

Price: $155
Status: $15,949 of $30,000 goal
Estimated delivery: August 2015
With built in, extra padded compartments that safely stashes your lenses, tripod, and spare camera body, Brevitē will make sure all of your photo equipment is easily accessible, while still having room for books or a laptop.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Topo

Dawn Wall Climb Topo Glass

Price: $17
Status: $1,436 of $408 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: March 2015
If you have Tommy Caldwell's shoes but still feel the need to commemorate his and Kevin Jorgeson's epic ascent of the Dawn Wall, here's a stainless steel pint glass detailing the notoriously challenging climb. Made from 70 percent recycled materials, there's no better way to relive their 19 days of glory.

related

Drown Your French Fries in Sriracha Ketchup
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Apparel By PW

Apparel By PW Slim Wallet

Price: $45
Status: $845 of $4,500 goal
Estimated delivery: April 2015
Half card holder and half wallet, this hunk of 100 percent leather stores credit cards on the outside for easy accessibility, while keeping cash safely nested within. With options in chestnut and black, it'll be the smartest thing to grace your pockets since the anti-Costanza wallet.


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. Anti-Costanza, pro Jerry. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

