Tech

13 Predictions About Technology That Were Extremely Wrong

By Published On 12/08/2014 By Published On 12/08/2014
Misguided Quotes About Technology
Sensoria
More Like This

related

17 Brilliant Life Lessons From George Clooney

related

17 Brilliant Life Lessons From Anthony Bourdain

related

Nick Offerman's 15 Tips For A Meaningful Life

related

14 Insightful Life Lessons From Bill Murray

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

related

Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

There's an urban legend that Bill Gates once said, "640-K ought to be enough for anybody."

But just because he wasn't shortsighted enough to say something that ridiculous doesn't mean other people haven't whiffed on some pretty big ones. Let's start the week with some of the most failed attempts at playing Nostradamus.

Related

related

19 Winston Churchill Quotes To Start Your Week

related

Jon Stewart's Greatest Quotes To Start Your Week

related

Jean-Claude Van Damme's Most Outrageous Quotes
More Like This

related

17 Brilliant Life Lessons From George Clooney

related

17 Brilliant Life Lessons From Anthony Bourdain

related

Nick Offerman's 15 Tips For A Meaningful Life

related

14 Insightful Life Lessons From Bill Murray

related

19 Winston Churchill Quotes To Start Your Week
Bad Tech Predictions
Fairfield

1. "What can be more palpably absurd than the prospect held out of locomotives traveling twice as fast as stagecoaches?"

The Quarterly Review, March, 1825

Bad Tech Predictions
Wikimedia

2. "A rocket will never be able to leave the Earth's atmosphere."

New York Times, 1930

Bad Tech Predictions
IB Times

3. "There's no chance that the iPhone is going to get any significant market share."

USA Today, 2007

Bad Tech Predictions
Edmunds

4. "With over fifteen types of foreign cars already on sale here, the Japanese auto industry isn't likely to carve out a big share of the market for itself."

Businessweek, 1968

related

Wise Matthew McConaughey Quotes To Start Your Week

related

Jon Stewart's Greatest Quotes To Start Your Week
Bad Tech Predictions
HuffPo

5. "The coming of the wireless era will make war impossible, because it will make war ridiculous."

Guglielmo Marconi, inventor of the radio

Bad Tech Predictions
Kinoclub

6. "Well-informed people know that it is impossible to transmit the human voice over wires as may be done with dots and dashes of Morse code, and that, were it possible to do so, the thing would be of no practical value."

—Unidentified Boston Newspaper in the 1800s

Bad Tech Predictions
Imgur

7. “The phonograph has no commercial value at all.”

—Thomas Edison

Bad Tech Predictions
Dayfire

8. "People will soon get tired of staring at a plywood box every night.”

Daryl Zanuck, 20th Century Fox Exec

related

Jean-Claude Van Damme's Most Outrageous Quotes
Bad Tech Predictions
Bloomberg

9. "The time has come to close the book on infectious diseases. We have basically wiped out infection in the United States.”

William Stewart, US Surgeon General, 1967

Bad Tech Predictions
Hire

10. “There is no reason anyone would want a computer in their home.”

Ken Olson in Snopes, 1977

Bad Tech Predictions
Boating

11. “I predict the Internet will soon go spectacularly supernova and in 1996 catastrophically collapse.”

Robert Metcalfe, inventor of Ethernet 1995

Bad Tech Predictions
Mnginteractive

12. "Y2K is a crisis without precedent in human history.”

Byte Magazine, 1998

related

Wise Matthew McConaughey Quotes To Start Your Week
Bad Tech Predictions
Imgur

13. “Next Christmas the iPod will be dead, finished, gone, kaput.”

Alan Sugar

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
17 Cary Grant Quotes To Start Your Week
Monday Mantras

related

READ MORE
The Freakiest David Bowie Quotes To Start Your Week, Man
Monday Mantras

related

READ MORE
17 Badass Steve McQueen Quotes To Remember a Legend
Monday Mantras

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like