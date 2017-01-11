Tech

This iPhone Case Has a Built-in Charger

Phone chargers aren't actually that convenient. Sure, it's all well and good to have an external battery that'll juice your phone up in a jiff, but carrying around a three-foot charging cable and USB wall plug in your dungarees is about as outdated as the word "dungarees."

Catering to the astronomical percentage of iPhone users who are as accident-prone as they are apt to drain their phone battery, the new Prong PWR solves these two problems at once with a self-sustaining charging case that you can actually plug into the wall.

With an onboard battery, you can charge the case alone in the wall, or in a computer if you feel like using the backup micro-USB port.

Besides saving your phone from Instagram, Tinder, and every other battery-draining apps you haven't learned how to fix yet, the durable polycarbonate material keeps your iPhone safe from a case of the dropsies. 

With the iPhone 6 PWR Case available for pre-order on Indiegogo, it's easier than ever to charge your phone anytime, anywhere. However, when it comes to baking that delicious loaf of bread in the above picture, you're on your own. 


Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and can't wait for the day when people can charge their phones with bread. 

