This Monitor Stand Streamlines Your Entire Computer Experience

MonitorMate

MonitorMate has just unveiled the newest in their line of desktop organizing mounts. The ProStation 3.0 comes in sleek brushed aluminum and lifts your computer to clean up desk space, allowing your keyboard to slide neatly underneath. But that's not all; inside, it houses hook ups to connect you to all your necessary outlets without all the wires. 

The ProStation 3.0 gives you three different card readers, six USB port, power adapter, and more. When you add that to a storage capacity of up to 66 pounds, this little guy definitely pulls its weight when it comes to your hardware needs.


