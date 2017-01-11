Tech

This Case Turns Your Phone Into A Polaroid Camera

By Published On 01/29/2015 By Published On 01/29/2015
Prynt case prints photos from your phone
Prynt

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

related

Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

In a world full of immediate gratification where you can get booze delivered at the touch of a button, or even program a machine to play fetch with your dog, it's almost a surprise it took this long to instantly print photos straight from your phone. But your Instagram dreams are about to become a reality—Prynt is here to rescue you from the perils of waiting for film to be developed. 

Related

related

Put A Second Screen On The Back Of Your iPhone

related

Put A Second Screen On The Back Of Your iPhone
This case prints photos from your phone
Prynt

Prynt attaches to your phone with a dock at the bottom, allowing it access to your images. This way, you can print previously stored photos or snap a new one on the spot.

This phone case prints your photos
Prnyt

It holds 10 sheets of photo paper at a time, on which it will spit out your pics in seconds, like so: 

 


There're no cartridges needed; the custom paper has the ink already embedded. No need for WiFi, or even Bluetooth pairing either, since Prynt runs on its own battery.

Perhaps most impressive is the range of devices for which Prynt is outfitted. It'll work on iPhone models 5 through 6, as well as a number of Android options. And if you upgrade, you won't need to replace your whole case—Prynt is modular, so you can simply switch out the dock component that affixes to your smartphone. The magic can all be yours by pledging $99 on their already-fully-funded Kickstarter.

And yes, of course you can add a filter.


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. Her selfie game is about to explode. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How Your Facebook Photos Could Give You Malware

related

READ MORE
We Now Have the Power to Erase Bad Memories

related

READ MORE
This Flying Camera Is the GoPro of the Future

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like